Still with Barni

The future of Danilo Petrucci in Superbike it seems to be increasingly close to the permanence of the Umbrian rider with the Barni team. More than an indiscretion or a market rumor, it is a real synthesis of the recent statement of the former MotoGP rider, who should soon make official the renewal with the Bergamo-based company.

All that’s missing is the official confirmation

In an interview with the official Superbike website over the Portimao weekend, ‘Petrux’ acknowledged that he was one of the riders in the running to replace Alvaro Bautista in 2025 in the event that the latter had opted to retire at the end of this season. Now that the Spaniard from Ducati now seems inclined to continue with the Borgo Panigale team, Petrucci has confirmed his intention to want to stay with Barni, announcing that the official announcement will arrive shortly: “In the end, I think that everything will remain the same – he declared – for my part I had to wait for Alvaro’s decision, so I said: ‘Ok, I have more or less the same bike’, so I would like to continue with Barni and I think this will be the solution for the future. I’ve felt really, really good on this team and we have the potential to win races if we put it all together. I hope to announce my future soon, in the next few days“.

Contact with Bautista in Most

Five times on the podium since his debut last season after his experience in MotoAmerica Superbike, Petrucci also returned to the episode that saw him as the protagonist two weeks ago at Most in Race 2closed in the initial bars following the contact happened right with Baptist: “I had the chance to speak with Alvaro after the accident and we immediately recognised that it was nobody’s fault – he added, immediately clarifying what happened – we were just three riders at the same point with different lines. The first thing Alvaro said after the accident was that this chicane is too narrow for the first lap. In fact, we already asked the safety commission to move the starting grid further forward to approach that corner with less speed for the first lap. I sent him a message to make sure he was OK. I have a good relationship with Alvaro, I have a lot of respect for him”.