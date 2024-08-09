Roberta Bruzzone, famous for being the greatest Italian criminologist, has decided to have her say on the case that saw the poor woman as the protagonist Francesca Deidda. There is no doubt about the identity of the woman’s killer, Igor Sollai, but perhaps the presence of an accomplice should be considered.

Here are the woman’s words.

Roberta Bruzzone talks about the Francesca Deidda case

Francesca Deidda it is a name that, unfortunately, does not sound new in the sector of crime news Italian. This is a 42-year-old woman who had disappeared several months ago. The woman had been found inside a duffel bag in the countryside of San Vito.

Her husband killed her Igor Sollaiaccused of voluntary homicide and concealment of a corpse. The man not only committed this terrible act, but he then took care of selling the woman’s personal objects, such as her car.

The famous criminologist Roberta Bruzzone she returned to talk about this story, as she was named as consultant for the murder of Francesca. Precisely in this circumstance the expert reiterated how, in her opinion, some accomplice may have helped the killer in carrying out this crime.

How did the investigation proceed?

From the day the body was found, investigations they never stopped and the new ones investigations were carried out on the victim. The woman’s brother shouted for justice, Andrea Deiddarepresented by the lawyer Gianfranco Piscitelli.

Bruzzone is more than convinced of Sollai’s guilt, but has not ruled out the possibility that someone may have helped him in this dramatic event. femicide. This is especially true for the phase ofconcealment of the body. We do not believe there are any doubts about Mr. Sollai’s responsibility. A rearranged scene that testifies to lucidity, coolness and a truly frightening determination. In the concealment phase I consider it an absolutely plausible hypothesis today that must be carefully examined.

Obviously the investigations are still ongoing, but it seems that someone entered the victim’s house to recover some personal items, thus damaging the crime scene, violating the seals. All studies aimed at identifying the murder weapon and above all intent on discovering the presence of any accomplices of man.