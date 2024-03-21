With the arrival of the legislation Euro 7among the various parameters linked to pollution, the thresholds fortire wear in order to reduce fine dust emissions.

Euro 7 introduces a specific test method to quantify all tire and road wear particles by measuring the overall emissions in grams per km per tonne transported. Tires that do not meet the standard can no longer be marketed.

The legislation establishes particle emission limits from brakes (PM10) for cars and vans (3 mg/km for fully electric vehicles; 7 mg/km for most internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid and fuel cell vehicles e 11 mg/km for large internal combustion engine vans).

Euro 7 establishes standards on tire wear and abrasion

Euro 7 tyres, wear and abrasion measurement

Michelin developed the system “SAMPLE” to analyze the particles emitted by tires. This system allows you to capture, count and qualify precisely the particles generated by tire wear. Tire wear particles are similar in size to a human hair and are mainly composed of tire rubber and road components. Michelin has quantified that a small percentage of these particles contribute toair pollutionespecially the PM10 and the PM2.5.

Tire wear particles seen under a microscope

This data is essential to improve the understanding of the links between tyre, road and driving style, as well as for the authorities responsible for assessing thepollution urban atmosphere.

Michelin has made the system for analyzing light particles emitted available to the tire industry andETRMA (European Tire & Rubber Manufacturers' Association). The latter will conduct a campaign of measurements at scale with the support of an independent third party. This campaign will be launched during 2024 and will last for approximately 18 months.

Michelin has created an effective system for analyzing light particles

Since 2005, Michelin has invested significant resources in research and development to understand and reduce emissions from tire wear. Using his knowledge of materials and an optimized design strategy, he achieved a 5% reduction of emissions from tire wear between 2015 and 2020, continuing the positive trend. In 2023, he announced the creation of a joint laboratory called “BioDLab” with CNRS and the University of Clermont Auvergne, focused on the biodegradation of wear particles to develop solutions to make them bio-assimilatable. Michelin is recognized globally as a leader in tire longevity and in the control of particle emissions, as confirmed by tests carried out by ADAC.

