During the launch of the new PAC, Jean Paul Prates and Alexandre Silveira exchanged praise after disagreements over national gas policy

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, and the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, exchanged affection this Friday (11.Aug.2023) during the launch of the new PAC, held at Theatro Municipal in Rio de Janeiro. During the 1st semester, the 2 disagreed on the national gas policy. “In the area of ​​oil and gas, our partner Jean Paul will speak, but it is already clear that we are completely aligned to be able to increase the supply of gas in Brazil to help the country to industrialize and, consequently, generate jobs and income and combat the inequality”, said Silveira. Then, during his speech, Jean Paul spoke about the minister: “We are very concatenated, very integrated”. The command of Petrobras was even included in the list of changes that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) should do in his government in the next few days, but the possible departure of Jean Paul has cooled down, according to the president’s allies.