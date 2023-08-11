





11:06 A photo released by the Philippine Coast Guard reportedly shows a Chinese vessel blockading Philippine ships escorting a resupply mission for its troops, stationed at Second Thomas Bank in the South China Sea on August 5, 2023. © Philippine Coast Guard/Via Reuters

The Philippines is seeking to strengthen its control over the disputed Second Thomas Shoal maritime area in the South China Sea, including restoring a rusting, grounded warship it uses as a military post, a move that has angered Beijing. Tension is growing: the Chinese Coast Guard used water cannons on August 5 against Philippine vessels, a move considered “dangerous” by Japan, France, South Korea and the United States.