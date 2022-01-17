The former Ukrainian president returned to his country after more than a month, at risk of being placed in preventive detention. He is accused of buying coal from pro-Russian companies in eastern Ukraine. Poroshenko’s arrival comes at a time when tension between Ukraine and Russia is on the rise, given the Russian military concentration on the neighboring country’s border, a situation that the West sees as a latent threat.

The former president of Ukraine, Petró Poroshenko, landed at the Sikorsky airport in Kiev on a flight from Warsaw at 07:10 in the morning on Monday, January 17. This despite threats of arrest for high treason, a case he says was fabricated by allies of his successor Volodymyr Zelensky to “divert attention” from the real problems in Ukraine.

Upon arrival, immigration guards held his passport for a few minutes, an action that led the former president to accuse the agents of hindering his entry into the country.

Poroshenko was received by between 3,000 and 5,000 people. Some held banners reading “we need democracy” or “the country needs ‘Porokh'” (Poroshenko’s nickname).

Supporters of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gather awaiting his arrival at Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, January 2, 2019. © Efrem Lukatsky / AP

For her part, Tetiana Sapyan, spokesperson for the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR), revealed that the 56-year-old former president had been given a summons to appear in court later on Monday, where it would be determined whether he is placed in preventive detention. or not.

“However, Petró Poroshenko refused to receive procedural documents, ignored the legal requirements of the investigator and, at the same time, the people who were with him made physical resistance, which was recorded on video recordings,” Sapyan explained in a session. informative.

For Poroshenko, the authorities “are very afraid” of the opposition.

“They directed all their efforts not towards the protection of the state against the (Russian) aggressor, but towards the fight against the opposition,” he accused, referring to the recent accumulation of Russian soldiers on the Ukraine border, something that the West sees as an attack. hybrid.

What is Poroshenko being investigated for?

Ukrainian authorities accuse Poroshenko of high treason in a case related to the purchase of coal in Donetsk and Lugansk, territories of the breakaway republics.

Also, the former president is suspected of having facilitated the purchase of coal from pro-Russian companies that are at war with Kiev.

These events would have occurred between 2014 and 2015, when Poroshenko was president of Ukraine. Sales are valued at around 48 million euros. If found guilty, he could receive a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

But the tycoon considers the accusation “politically motivated” and has assured that he will not allow himself to be imprisoned.

However, earlier this month, a Kiev court ordered the seizure of all assets and property of the former Ukrainian president. Poroshenko owns a large confectionery company and two television channels, among other properties.

This confrontation comes at a time when Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border, something the West sees as a possible attack on the neighboring country.









However, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict dates back to 2014, when Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula.

Indeed, many Ukrainians view cooperation with pro-Russian separatists as high treason.

With EFE, AFP and Reuters