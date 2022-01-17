Energy Shell plans to build the world’s largest floating wind farm, which would generate more electricity than all Finnish wind farms

About 15 Olkiluoto 3 new offshore wind generation capacity is being built off the coast of Scotland.

Oil company Shell is preparing a huge set of floating offshore wind farms off the coast of Scotland. Together with Scottish Power, the company is preparing two floating parks on the east and north-east coast of Scotland with a combined production capacity of as much as five gigawatts.

The scale of the project is given by the fact that the current wind power capacity in Finland as a whole is about 3.3 gigawatts. The capacity of the newly completed Olkiluoto third reactor is 1.6 gigawatts. According to Shell, this is the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm.

The project is under preparation and the final investment decision will be made later.

Offshore wind power and floating offshore wind in particular is one future business that oil giant Shell will invest in. Like many of its European competitors, Shell has set itself the goal of carbon neutrality and is looking to create a new business alongside the traditional oil business.

“Floating wind power is leveraging our deep-sea expertise, and we are well positioned to accelerate the spread of this important form of production. Renewable electricity will play an even greater role in our strategy in the future as we strive to provide the low-carbon products and services our customers need to meet their carbon neutrality goals, ”says Shell’s Vice President, Renewable Energy. Wael Sawan company in the bulletin.

Shell believes that there is a demand for floating wind farms, as up to 80% of the sea areas eligible for wind power in Europe are too deep for traditional offshore power plants.

One of the most favorable areas for offshore wind in Europe is the coast of Scotland, and Shell is by no means alone with its projects. Scotland has just auctioned offshore areas to wind power developers, and 25 gigawatts of offshore wind power is now being prepared for the coast.