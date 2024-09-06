The use of theAI in video games It is one of the most discussed topics of recent years and now Peter Molyneux, the father of Fable and Black & White, has also spoken about the issue. In his opinion, within the next 25 years artificial intelligence will not only be massively exploited, but will completely change the rules of the game, so much so that it will be used for aspects such as the creation of characters, animations, dialogues and dubbing.
“The AI It will completely change the rules of the game“, Molyneux said in a Eurogamer interview that looked at the future of video games in the next 25 years. “There will come a point where AI will be used to create huge parts of a game – AI-generated characters, animations, dialogue, voice acting, there’s so much that AI will be able to do.”
Anyone will be able to create video games using AI
Molyneux added that he believes AI will evolve to the point where “will allow anyone to create games“, even starting from a single command. Clearly we are talking about a distant future since AI is not yet that advanced, but perhaps not too far away considering the progress seen in recent years.
“Ultimately, I think AI will open the door for everyone to be able to create games. You could, for example, create a game from a single prompt like ‘Create a battle royale set on a pirate ship’ and the AI will do it for you,” Molyeneux said.
Molyneux added that he believes Hollywood will “continue to be fascinated by games and look for other stories and narratives” in the medium to create adaptations of, a trend that has become quite obvious after successful products such as the Fallout and The Last of Us TV series and the Super Mario movie.
