The use of theAI in video games It is one of the most discussed topics of recent years and now Peter Molyneux, the father of Fable and Black & White, has also spoken about the issue. In his opinion, within the next 25 years artificial intelligence will not only be massively exploited, but will completely change the rules of the game, so much so that it will be used for aspects such as the creation of characters, animations, dialogues and dubbing.

“The AI It will completely change the rules of the game“, Molyneux said in a Eurogamer interview that looked at the future of video games in the next 25 years. “There will come a point where AI will be used to create huge parts of a game – AI-generated characters, animations, dialogue, voice acting, there’s so much that AI will be able to do.”