Budapestthe capital of Hungary, is one of the most beautiful European cities to discover at Christmas. There are numerous plans you can make there, in addition to the numerous Christmas markets it hosts, making it a perfect plan to travel with friends, your partner or family.

If you are planning to spend a few days in Budapest at Christmaskeep in mind all these details that we share with you to enjoy it to the fullest. You will love them!

The best Christmas in Budapest

Christmas trams in Budapest

Budapest Parliament/Photo: Unsplash

One of the plans that you cannot miss in Budapest at this time of year is to go up to its trams to take a walk around the city. It is one of the most special formulas to contemplate all the christmas illuminations and tour the center which, at Christmas, presents a unique appearance. Some of the trams are decorated with tens of thousands of LED lights so they also offer a wonderful image.

We recommend you take the line 2which runs along the east bank of the Danube River. It will take you through places like the Central Market, the Chain Bridge and the Parliament. Here you have to stop to contemplate the fir trees in the square that are illuminated with thousands of colored lights. Next to it, you can admire a gigantic wooden nativity scene.

Vörösmarty Square

Vörösmarty Square in Budapest/Photo: Unsplash

Between November 15 and January 1, you can visit one of the christmas markets most emblematic of Budapest: the Vörösmarty Squarewhich is decorated with a large Christmas tree. You will find hundreds of craft, drink and food stalls typical of the area. Don’t forget to try the lángos or the traditional mulled wine. Likewise, they organize music concerts free in the afternoons, and on weekends it is possible to attend the puppet theaters and children’s workshops. And remember that it is the nerve center of the New Year’s Eve in Budapest.

Déak Ferenc Square

Déak Ferenc in Budapest/Photo: Unsplash

Taking a ride on the tram will give you a quick idea of ​​how beautiful the area is. historic center of this city at Christmas, but don’t forget that there is nothing like exploring it on foot to enjoy it to the fullest.

In the vicinity of the Vörösmarty Square don’t miss the square Deak Ferencaround which the stores of the large international brands are grouped together, as well as other shops ideal for making some purchases. Everyone shows off their beautiful christmas decorations. In addition, it is one of the areas of the city with the most spectacular lighting on these dates.

Ice skating in Városháza Park

Another unique plan in the city is to continue afterwards until the Városháza Parkwhere you will find a ice skating rink with all the surroundings beautifully decorated. Around it, there is no shortage of craft, food and drink stalls, and there you can taste traditional mulled wine. During the weekend, concerts are also offered. Remember that access is free, but you will have to pay to use the ice skating rink.

St. Stephen’s Basilica

Christmas market next to St. Stephen’s Basilica/Photo: Unsplash

Also between November 15 and January 1, the Basilica Square, Szent Istvánnext to St. Stephen’s Basilica, houses a beautiful christmas market. A large tree, 3D lighting shows on the temple’s façade, a free ice skating rink and numerous stalls where you can buy all kinds of craft products, in addition to a great gastronomic offer, contribute to making it a must see in the city. Take the opportunity to visit the interior of the basilica and ascend to its dome, from which you can contemplate one of the most beautiful views of Budapest.

Városliget

He City park (Városliget) It is the largest in the entire city, so it is perfect for taking long walks and practicing outdoor activities. But the beauty of this green area increases with Christmas, when a craft market and a carousel are set up, in addition to offering shows for all audiences. Open daily between December 6, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

Sail on the Danube

Danube River as it passes through Budapest/Photo: Unsplash

One of those wonderful plans in Budapest, whatever time of year it is, is to sign up for a boat route on the Danube river. At Christmas, this navigation is very special. You will pass under the most representative bridges of the city on an hour-long tour at dusk in which you will not tire of taking photographs.

Note that you can also pass the New Year’s Eve in Budapest watching the fireworks from a night cruise on the Danubehaving fun at street parties or dancing in the numerous clubs that organize themed events on such a special night.