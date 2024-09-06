Restaurants | A restaurant closed because of mice is allowed to open its doors in Helsinki

Restaurants|The restaurant in Malmi was closed in July after mouse droppings were found on its premises.

With ore the Filipino restaurant Casa Aldea is allowed to open its doors again. The restaurant also has a shop selling Filipino food.

Operation of the Helsinki restaurant was banned because of mice in July after a passer-by had seen a mouse climbing on the sales shelves of Casa Aldea through the window. In addition, on the shelves of the store and in the kitchen of the restaurant, on the edges of the floor and under the furniture, rodent excrement was found during the inspection.

Pest control had been started on the property where the restaurant is located in April, but the control had not driven away the mice.

In August after a new control was carried out, the official decided that the restaurant was allowed to open its doors after the pest controller had not detected any pests on the premises after August 11. The exterminators had been removed from the premises on August 28.

The Food Safety Authority inspected the premises on August 29, when it was found that the premises had been cleaned. The restaurant was given verbal permission to open during the inspection.