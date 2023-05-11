Peskov said that President Putin does not tolerate incompetent people in his environment

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not tolerate incompetent people in his environment, told Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on the air of the Republika Srpska TV channel ATV.

He said that the Russian leader also does not like it when a person claims something without possessing the necessary level of knowledge. At the same time, according to Peskov, Putin himself is distinguished by speed and decisiveness, “therefore, you need to try to keep up with him every time.”