The resource is capable of generating texts in more than 100 languages ​​and working with more than 20 programming languages

O Google announced this Wednesday (10.May.2023) the launch of PaLM 2 (Language Model of Paths, in free translation), a tool capable of generating texts by means of AI (artificial intelligence) similar to those produced by humans. Here’s the full of the ad (1.4 MB, in English).

“PaLM 2 uses Google’s custom AI chips and is more efficient to operate than previous models,” said Zoubin Ghahramani, vice president of Google DeepMind. “The new model is capable of working with more than 20 programming languages, including the old Fortran, and more than 100 spoken languages“, he stated.

In 2021, Google released the LaMDAfor chats, and the 1st version of PaLM it was released in 2022. About 20 Google products are already using PaLM 2, according to Ghahramani, and he added that the lighter version can run on a mobile device. The new model can work with more than 20 programming languages ​​and more than 100 languages.

According to Google, the tool “also passes advanced language proficiency exams at the ‘mastery’ level”, in addition to mastering mathematical equations.

The PaLM 2 is available for testing on Google Workspace, the company’s platform that brings together company applications for documents, spreadsheets, forms and others.

In addition, Med-PaLM 2 will also be made available, focusing on “answer questions and summarize insights from a variety of dense medical texts“. This version will enter the testing phase with health professionals until the end of August.

The Sec-PaLM version is geared towards cybersecurity use cases. The model, which will be available for testing through Google Cloud, uses AI to “analyze and explain the behavior of potentially malicious texts and better detect which messages are actually threats to people and organizations”.