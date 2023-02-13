The TikiTaka comes off, resumed in Molfetta on 4-4. SkyMatch at the Kick Off, Irpinia wins on the 18th day of Serie A Puro Bio
Last season’s championship finalists won’t let the ambitious Bitonto escape. Pescara and Falconara reply to the success of the leaders in Scandicci (5-0) in advance, in different ways. The Adriatic teams settle Audace Verona 2-0 at home, keeping their goal clean sheet for the eighth time in the regular season, the Italian champions are 3-2 down to Lupari at half-time but manage to overturn an excellent VIP with the usual Dal’Maz and Taina.
Slow pace
Those who can’t seem to keep up anymore are TikiTaka Francavilla, even trailing 3-0 in the middle of the fraction in Molfetta. The yellow and reds wake up in the second half, bring the score back to level and even find the 4-3, but that’s not enough: Bruninha sets the score at 4-4 with 6’47” from the end. The former treadmill is now even fourth in the standings, five lengths from Bitonto. In the other matches everything happens in Cavezzo’s Sky Match: the Kick Off runs away 2-0, but in the second half it is caught up and overtaken by Rovigo Orange. Another turnaround by Da Costa (brace): it ends 4-3 for the All Blacks. Three points of hope for Irpinia, privateer 2-1 in Fondi against rear-facing Vis.
The summary
These are the results of the eighteenth day of Serie A Puro Bio: Italcave Real Statte-Lazio 3-6, Pelletterie-Bitonto 0-5, Pescara Women-Audace 2-0, Vip-Falconara 3-4, Molfetta Women-TikiTaka Francavilla 4- 4, Vis Fondi-PSB Irpinia 1-2, Rovigo Orange-kick Off 3-4. Ranking: Bitonto 47, Pescara Female 46, City of Falconara 44, TikiTaka Francavilla 42, Kick Off 30, Lazio 27, Pelletterie 25, Audace Verona 21, Rovigo Orange and Vip 20, Female Molfetta 15, Psb Irpinia 14, Italcave Real Statte 7 , View Fondi 1.
