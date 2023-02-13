Last season’s championship finalists won’t let the ambitious Bitonto escape. Pescara and Falconara reply to the success of the leaders in Scandicci (5-0) in advance, in different ways. The Adriatic teams settle Audace Verona 2-0 at home, keeping their goal clean sheet for the eighth time in the regular season, the Italian champions are 3-2 down to Lupari at half-time but manage to overturn an excellent VIP with the usual Dal’Maz and Taina.

Slow pace

—

Those who can’t seem to keep up anymore are TikiTaka Francavilla, even trailing 3-0 in the middle of the fraction in Molfetta. The yellow and reds wake up in the second half, bring the score back to level and even find the 4-3, but that’s not enough: Bruninha sets the score at 4-4 with 6’47” from the end. The former treadmill is now even fourth in the standings, five lengths from Bitonto. In the other matches everything happens in Cavezzo’s Sky Match: the Kick Off runs away 2-0, but in the second half it is caught up and overtaken by Rovigo Orange. Another turnaround by Da Costa (brace): it ends 4-3 for the All Blacks. Three points of hope for Irpinia, privateer 2-1 in Fondi against rear-facing Vis.