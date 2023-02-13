Music | Pregnancy news, powder advertisement and unexpected hit song – This is how Rihanna performed at the Super Bowl

Pop singer Rihanna made a confident comeback at the Super Bowl.

AMERICAN the football Super Bowl championship match was held on Sunday night for the 57th time. This year, the halftime show of the match was starred by a pop singer Rihanna.

Rihanna returned to the stage after a years-long hiatus.

International media reviews according to the artist was confident in his performance to himself.

The Super Bowl halftime shows are typically full-on speed runs, with rapid changes of clothes and guest performers. This time, only Rihanna, a large dance group and a glimpse of the artist’s band were seen on stage.

Dressed in a red jumpsuit, the singer performed alternately on a red platform and alternately on platforms that resembled a large smartphone screen towed into the air, standing and subtly gesturing to the rhythm of her hits.

The gig the biggest surprise seemed to be the show’s lack of surprise both that and the artist’s representatives confirmed after the performance to the press that Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her second child.

by The Hollywood Reporter the attention was drawn to the meticulous camera work, which followed the great spectacle closely, alternately from a distance and alternately right up close to the artist’s confidently seductive gaze. of The Washington Post according to the performance also offered self-confident carelessness and the artist’s characteristic mysticism, which The Guardian interpreted interpreted as a lack of much-needed electricity.

In reality, probably the only thing fans have been missing is Rihanna herself. That’s what they got too. Tähti performed a total of 12 of his hit songs during the approximately 13-minute long performance, calmly rolling forward.

At the beginning of the last third of the performance, Rihanna emphasized the controlled carefreeness of everything (and perhaps promoted her own makeup brand) with a tiny powder box that the dancer handed her. The star quickly powdered her nose and continued singing her expected hit songs.

There were fireworks in between and at the end, the star, who was calmly satisfied, showed his gratitude to the audience without gasping for breath.

Rihanna is the youngest artist to have 14 number one hits in the US. He is also the richest female singer in the world, although she has not performed in public for over five years.

The last time they performed together was at the 2018 Grammy Awards by dj khaled with. His latest album Anti appeared in 2016. Since then, he has guested on other artists’ singles and hinted at releasing new music in the future.

Indeed, many Rihanna fans were waiting for The New York Times by some kind of output from the show: a new tour, album or even a single. Instead of these, we got the pregnancy news, which grabbed the headlines around the world.

Before Rihanna said about her performance In an interview with Billboard mediathat the gig is a celebration of his catalog and talked about the challenges that squeezing a big hit into a 13-minute performance had set for the singer and the working group.

He said there were about 39 versions of the playlist before it hit the spot.

Rihanna has previously declined to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show twice in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, he said in an interview with Vogue magazinewho had turned down an offer to appear at the Super Bowl in solidarity with the former NFL quarterback For Colin Kaepernick after the league silenced Kaepernick’s stance against racist policing.

Now, however, Rihanna commented in an interview with Billboard that her career is ready for the halftime show.

“When you become a mother, something happens that makes you feel like you can take on the world and do anything,” Rihanna said.

“It could only have happened now,” he commented to Billboard.

Last In , the halftime show of the championship game focused on hip-hop music for the first time in the event’s history. Performed as artists at that time Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Centall of them seminal American hip-hop artists.

The Super Bowl halftime show of the NFL championship game has become at least as anticipated a part of the game as the game itself. The organizers began to purposefully increase the visibility of the halftime show in the early 1990s, when pop music stars were asked to perform, for example New Kids on the Block in 1991, Gloria Estefan in 1992 and Michael Jackson in 1993.

The spectacle seen during the break of the match was the first halftime show sponsored by technology giant Apple’s streaming service Apple Music. In September, the NFL and Apple Music announced a five-year contract, which, according to media reports, is worth 250 million US dollars, or a good 230 million euros.

Artists are not paid for the halftime show. They partly pay the costs themselves with the help of sponsors.

This year the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles played in the Super Bowl. The game was played in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium.