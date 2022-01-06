The Peruvian celebrity characters They have not only made headlines for various scandals; some have also made their names sound strong by daring to venture into politics. Here we tell you who are the celebrities who tried to occupy a public office, but stayed on the road. Efrain Aguilar, Vanessa terkes Y Mariella zanetti are on the list.

Guty Carrera

Although he has not yet officially nominated for any public office, last October Guty Carrera caused an uproar among his fans by sharing on his social networks a photo in which he appeared next to the Peruvian flag in what would be the boardroom of the Municipality of La Victoria. “The great change” was the intriguing phrase that accompanied the post of the reality boy who lives in Mexico.

Guty Carrera generates intrigue with a photo in the municipality of La Victoria: “The great change.” Photo: Instagram capture

Mariella zanetti

On the other hand, in the 2020 elections, Mariella Zanetti tried her luck in the world of politics and presented her candidacy to the Congress of the Republic. The popular comic actress participated with number 8 in the Vamos Perú por Lima party and, according to ONPE results, obtained 3,231 votes.

Mariella Zanetti launched her candidacy for Congress in the 2020 elections. Photo: composition / La República

Efrain Aguilar

Renowned television director and producer Efraín Aguilar also tried to win a seat. For this reason, he intervened in the 2021 elections with number 29 of the Popular Renovation party, although he only got 1,891 votes, according to 100% ONPE results.

Efrain Aguilar ran as a candidate for Congress in 2021. Photo: La República

Vanessa terkes

Another famous woman who tried her luck in politics was Vanessa Terkes. With the number 7 in the Alianza Por el Progreso party, the actress and television host launched her candidacy and ended up accumulating 13,844 votes, according to the ONPE at 100%.

Vanessa Terkes tried her luck in politics in 2021. Photo: composition / Instagram / La República

Aneth Acosta

Aneth Acosta, the controversial Peruvian influencer based in Miami, was also a candidate in the 2021 elections. She appeared with the Popular Action Party with the number 14; obtained a total of 1,737 votes, according to the results of the ONPE at 100%

The influencer Aneth Acosta ran for Congress with the Popular Action party. Photo: composition / Instagram

Lucy bacigalupo

Like Mariella Zanetti, comic actress Lucy Bacigalupo sought a place in Congress in the 2020 elections. She ran with the Avanza País party and obtained 936 votes.

Lucy Bacigalupo did not make it to the congress in 2020. Photo: Instagram

Lorelein Palao

Finally, Lorelein Palao, former Combate member and sister of Said and Austin Palao, played her luck in politics in 2020 as a member of Somos Perú; nevertheless, it did not get to obtain any seat in the Congress of the Republic.