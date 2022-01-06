Renée Zellweger in the movie ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’.

Every January 1, Bridget Jones proposes, with her diary as a witness, not to drink more than 14 drinks a week, to stop smoking, to be more confident in herself and to be more assertive. But we’ve all witnessed, in both Helen Fielding’s novel and the film starring Renée Zellweger, how her New Year’s resolutions resist her. If Bridget had lived through her thirties with her trademark fickle willpower in 2022 and not the late nineties, she probably would have pulled on her smartphone to try and be more consistent in pursuing her goals. He may not even have written a journal, but instead would have opted directly for a journaling app. We will never know. What we do know is that there are many applications available to our phone that are designed precisely to help users acquire new routines and achieve the goals they have set for themselves, be it learning English or doing more sports.

There will be skeptics, but the proliferation of mobile applications of this type, which offer fictitious rewards to those who overcome the proposed challenges, help to keep the user motivated. At least for a while. It is a very simple mechanism, but effective in many cases. Most of the applications that we propose here are based on the idea that, when the user visually evaluates his progress, for example, through a bar graph that shows the weekly progression, he finds sufficient motivation to continue. And, once the routine has been acquired, over time, these solutions may not even be necessary for you.

Our proposals are based on the most common objectives: exercise, save money, use the mobile phone less … These applications offer mechanisms to make taking the first steps easier and losing your rhythm, more complicated. All those listed here are available for both Android and iOS in the Play Store and App Store respectively. The stars mark the average user rating (out of five) between the two app stores.

If what is intended is to acquire an exercise routine, we recommend this Nike app, which offers all its features for free. To begin, the user must register with an email. Once you have done that, you will be able to access dozens of workouts of different types and difficulties. The sessions, recorded on video, are dubbed into Spanish, something that does not happen, for example in Apple Fitness, where subtitles are offered at most. In addition to training sessions, the application includes an achievements section, a history and the option to program reminders to exercise. In addition, if the user sees a program or training that is interesting to him, but cannot do it at that moment, he can save it so as not to lose sight of it.

One goal linked to sport is weight loss. MyFitnessPal It not only offers tools to pursue that goal, but also to gain weight or even keep it off. Its operation is based on the record of the calories that the user eats. You can store them manually, but also by reading the barcodes with the camera. It also includes free video exercise routines, although, probably, one of the most striking features it offers is the forums section: the user can select those they want to join and share their progress and experiences and read about those of the others people who pursue similar goals.

If what the user is looking for is to learn a language or improve their skills, Duolingo offers free instruction in dozens of languages. In Spanish it includes lessons in 10 languages, from English to Guaraní, and in English, more than 38 courses. In languages ​​such as Arabic or Chinese, lessons on various languages ​​are also offered. The Duolingo method is based on visualization and repetition. First of all, the user must select the language they want to learn or improve and take a short test to identify the level they have.

One of the features that you can take advantage of is the simultaneous learning of all the languages ​​you want. The same user can be learning Chinese, Russian and French in Spanish, Korean in English, etc., without limits. The interface of this application is very striking visually. As the student passes lessons, he goes up in level. In each section, there are several ways of learning: cards with illustrations, writing, reading, spoken expression (recorded by the microphone) … If a user repeatedly misses an answer, that question will appear more times, so that the app makes sure you learn it even if it takes more effort. Of course, if several answers are failed, the user will lose the lives they had at the beginning, as if it were a video game, and must wait several hours for them to recover and try again.

The application sends reminder notifications to the device so that the user does not miss a beat, so that the more days in a row the lessons are completed, the more valued the student will feel.

This application allows you to record personal income and expenses in order to be aware of all the monetary operations that are carried out on a day-to-day basis and to be able to save. The data can be synced with Google Drive or Dropbox and offers the option to save a backup so as not to lose the record. Its interface is very visual: in a circle you can see the money available and, around it, the different categories into which expenses and income are divided. The first appear in red and the second in green. There is a premium version, but many of the features can be used for free.

For those who seek to improve their reading habits, Goodreads is a good option. Is app offers the possibility of setting a personal challenge, so that the user establishes a number of books that he intends to read before the end of the year. As you add your readings to the platform, the percentage of books read increases, so that the user can easily see their progress. Additionally, by searching for book titles, you can rate (one to five stars) and write a review or read reviews posted by other users. That is, it not only serves to obtain motivation or keep a count, but also to discover new readings.

The application menu is in English, but the book titles are in all languages. If you are looking for The Quijote, it will appear without problem. The language of the application does not mean, for example, that, when performing this search, it will appear Don Quijote. In addition, the progress made by the user can be shared on their social networks thanks to the synchronization of these with the application.

The current way of life involves a level of stress and high activity that more and more people are trying to counteract. One of the best ways can be through meditation. Petit BamBou It has two types: free (with a timed time) or guided, with the voice available in Spanish. It also contains programs aimed at specific problems, such as anxiety, grief or forgiveness, breathing guides, a library of relaxing sounds … Although access to all types of sounds or programs is not complete, only a few are available for free; if not, the user must pay a subscription.

What if the problem is precisely that we use the mobile a lot? To enhance concentration and set limits for the use of the telephone, we offer three alternatives. Forest It is the best valued and the best known, but it is fully paid (€ 3.99). Focus plant is available for Android only and Plantie for iOS, both with free features and, in the case of the former, with pop-up advertisements. In all three, the same activity is carried out: a fictitious tree grows more the less the user uses the mobile phone. In Forest, not only does a tree grow, but an entire forest grows, and it can also lead to the NGO Trees for the future planting a real tree.

These applications offer a history with which the user can see the daily or weekly concentration time. If you use the mobile before the limit you had set, the tree growth stops or dies and starts from scratch the next time.

Giving up tobacco is one of the goals that most people set for themselves at this time. To help in this endeavor, Kwuit not only seeks to keep track of how long the user has been without smoking, but also seeks to offer alternatives when they are vulnerable. If you shake your device when entering the application, a pop-up card will appear with a tip, so that you do not relapse. The application includes a section for tips, another for breathing exercises, a diary where the user can write down whatever he wants, a detailed monitoring of the time without smoking and a timeline in which the changes that the body is going through are explained. based on how long you haven’t lit a cigarette. In addition, it calculates the days of life expectancy that you have gained by not continuing to smoke.

Users who intend to learn new things on a daily basis can download the TED app, which includes thousands of free video talks, also in Spanish or, at least, subtitled and given by experts. The topics are enormously varied: from the functioning of the brain to reflections on marriage. Is app not only meets a learning objective, but seeks to motivate the viewer and inspire him through the stories that are collected. It also includes a section on talks in podcast, with dozens of episodes of different programs. The watched videos are stored in a history and the user can give ‘likes’ to receive recommendations, and can also create lists.

