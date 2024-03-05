The Prime Minister of Peru, Alberto Otárola, resigned this Tuesday, March 5, after being implicated in the signing of an irregular contract by his ex-partner with the State. Otálora had assured that it was a plot and attributed it to former president Martín Vizcarra (2018-2020).

“I have made the decision to present my resignation as president of the Council of Ministers”announced Alberto Otárola in a statement to the Peruvian press, this Tuesday, March 5.

In this way, the Peruvian Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, resigned from office, after being accused of facilitating an irregular contract of his ex-partner with the State, a complaint that he considered to be part of a plot for which he held former president Martín Vizcarra directly responsible. (2018-2020).

Otálora said that he made this decision to “give peace of mind” to the Government of President Dina Boluarte.

“I have no doubt that Mr. Martín Vizcarra is behind all this,” emphasized the now outgoing prime minister.

He added that he makes himself available to “all investigations” that have been initiated in this case since he rejects being involved in any type of corruption.

This same Tuesday, the prime minister had met with Boluarte, at the Government Palace in Lima, after the scandal caused by an audio in which he supposedly offered an irregular contract to his ex-partner.

In this case, congressmen from different groups filed three constitutional complaints against Otárola, while other groups promoted his questioning.

After the dissemination of the audio between Otárola and her ex-partner, Yaziré Pinedo, she said on Monday, March 4, in an interview, that former president Martín Vizcarra, the brother of the current president Nicanor Boluarte and the lawyer César Figueredo organized a plot to dismiss Otárola and thus be able to appoint a new president of the Council of Ministers close to them.

With EFE