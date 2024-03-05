The Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borré was received this Tuesday at the airport in the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre by a crowd of fans of the Internationala club with which he signed a contract in January, since he was expected to be released by German side Werder Bremen.

The former attacker of clubs such as the Argentine River Plate and the Colombian Deportivo Cali had a reception worthy of a movie star with a massive party with an orchestra, a parade of flags, fireworks, the beating of drums and songs with which the fans exalted his qualities.

The reception of the 28-year-old attacker, who will wear number 19, was called by the club's own management who, on their social networks, asked the fans to wait for him at the airport for a party prior to his presentation.

Rafael Santos Borré signs for Inter in Brazil Photo: Porto Alegre International.

The Brazilian team agreed to pay 6.2 million euros for 80% of the rights to Borré, which made the Colombian the second most expensive signing in the club's history after that of Uruguayan Nico López.

Later, Borré was seen on a plane, where an Inter fan did not hesitate to play a song in honor of the Colombian, who responded with a greeting.

SPORTS

More sports news