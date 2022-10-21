A shocking turn of events took place this Friday in the case of Gabriela Sevilla, a Peruvian woman who had disappeared in recent hours and whose baby was allegedly stolen after giving birth.

However, after the case was made known, the Public Ministry of Peru confirmed in the afternoon of this Friday that Gabriela was never pregnant and that she shows no signs of a recent birth.

This is the story.

Disappearance and alleged robbery



As it was known this Friday, Gabriela Olga Sevilla Torello, 30, was going to a hospital to give birth when she disappeared for more than 24 hours.

His relatives assured that Sevilla was alone in her house located in Surco, district of Lima, when the water broke.

At that moment, she notified her husband and her family and went to take a transport service that would take her to the hospital.

The woman tried to request a car through a transport application, but since it was not possible, she went outside to take a taxi to go to the hospital for the delivery.

Later, aboard the car, something made him suspicious of the driver and he sent his relatives a blurred photo in which he can be seen while the man talks on the phone. However, the photo does not show the face or other features that allow the driver to be recognized.

Pregnant mother disappears in a taxi: all of Peru is looking for her.

Gabriela Olga Victoria Sevilla Torello went into labor, left her house and boarded a taxi. He never made it to the clinic. pic.twitter.com/DG1YCqxIGI — suwa-sha🪹 (@jkjmprinces) October 21, 2022

From that moment, her relatives and loved ones lost contact with her and were left waiting at the hospital where she was going to give birth and never arrived.

This Friday, the Ministry of Women reported that Seville had been found alive in the early hours of the morning. Nevertheless, Her newborn daughter, whom she must have given birth to in the last few hours, was not found.

In a first version, the authorities reported that the minor, named by her mother as Martina, could have been kidnapped by a human trafficking network.

Seville, for its part, presented blows and signs of an alleged attack.

The Prosecutor’s version

However, the case took a turn this Friday afternoon, when the authorities of the Public Ministry reported that Seville, according to the medical opinion, had never been pregnant nor did she show signs of having given birth in the last few hours.

In a brief statement published through the Ministry’s social networks, the entity wrote that the Institute of Legal Medicine reached such a conclusion after carrying out the relevant tests on the woman.

“The Institute of Legal Medicine of the Public Ministry concluded that the young woman reported as missing does not show clinical signs of pregnancy, recent or old childbirth; although it does show recent traumatic bodily injuries,” the Ministry indicated.

According to the Peruvian newspaper El Comercio, the case was given priority at the request of President Pedro Castillo because it involved the alleged theft of a newborn. But the investigation left authorities dismayed.

The Minister of the Interior, Willy Huerta, according to the aforementioned newspaper, affirmed: “After having been clinically treated by the doctors of the Military Hospital, it has not been determined that there has been a pregnancy. Clinically, so far it has been determined that the lady has not been pregnant.

Huerta added that the woman has been reluctant to collaborate with the investigations to determine what happened on her way to the hospital to give birth.

The clinic where the young woman was treated, for its part, limited itself to saying that the patient’s medical history is confidential.

Family insists that there was a pregnancy

But after the accusations of the Prosecutor’s Office, the woman’s family affirmed that Seville was indeed pregnant and that they are witnesses of her gestation process.

“As an aunt, I certify that my niece has been pregnant,” said one of the relatives, who launched strong criticism against the minister and the Prosecutor’s Office.

Sevilla also gave statements to the media and stated that she was pregnant and that the authorities did not complete all the tests that should be carried out after what happened.

According to the Peruvian newspaper El Comercio, Sevilla said she felt dismayed and outraged by the version of the authorities that she was never expecting a baby.

For now, the Peruvian Ministry of Women called for calm and prudence and asked the media and citizens not to re-victimize Sevilla and her family.

The authorities will continue with the investigations.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

