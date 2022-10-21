Nebenzya said he would not listen to the speech of the representative of Ukraine at a meeting of the UN Security Council

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations (UN) Vasily Nebenzya refused to listen to the speech of the representative of Ukraine at a meeting of the Security Council. This is reported TASS.

“I would like to warn you in advance that today I will not listen to another portion of the malicious tirades of the representative of the Ukrainian regime within the walls of the Security Council and thus give him some strange and vicious pleasure that he gets from this,” the diplomat said. He explained that such a decision is connected with offensive comments addressed to Russian diplomats in social networks. Nebenzya also stressed that such statements by Ukrainian politicians speak of “Kyiv’s inability and unpreparedness for any kind of dialogue.”

In July, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, left the UN Security Council meeting room after accusations against Moscow from the head of the European Council, Charles Michel.