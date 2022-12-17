Peru: Prosecutor’s Office requests 15 years in prison for Vizcarra for alleged corruption

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Vizcarra was dismissed in November 2020 for ‘moral incapacity’.
The former president is accused of committing the crime of his own passive bribery. Details.
December 16, 2022, 10:11 PM
The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office requested 15 years of imprisonment against former President Martín Vizcarra (2018-2020), for the alleged commission of the crime of own passive bribery, the Public Ministry announced this Friday on its Twitter profile.
“(The) Lava Jato team formulated an accusatory request against Martín Vizcarra Cornejo yesterday and requested a 15-year prison sentence for the crime of own passive bribery,” said the message from the Public Ministry. He explained that the tax accusation includes two facts, on the one hand the “Lomas de Ilo” project, and on the other the “Expansion and Improvement of the Moquegua Hospital” project, “linked to Vizcarra’s management as regional governor,” he said.
EFE
