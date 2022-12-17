Mexico City.- Cruz Azul made the right substitutions during the second half to stop the roar of the Pumas UNAM, who had the way to increase their advantage, but made mistakes and La Máquina did not forgive to win 1-2 in the second day of the 2022 Sky Cup at the Olímpico Universitario.
Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.
see more
#Sky #Cup #Cruz #Azul #overcomes #Pumas #sign #victory #tournament
Leave a Reply