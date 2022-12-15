Peru calls for consultations with ambassadors in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Bolivia

The Peruvian Government announced this Thursday that it will call its ambassadors for consultation in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Boliviafor what he considers “interference in their internal affairs” by the presidents of those countries, when questioning the dismissal of former president Pedro Castillo and the assumption of Dina Boluarte.

“Regarding other (countries) that have expressed discordant opinions with what happened constitutionally in Peru, we have decided to bring the ambassadors in those countries for consultation as an expression of annoyance at this attitude that is not consistent with mutual respect,” said the chancellor Ana Cecilia Gervasiin line with a statement published minutes earlier in the official gazette A Peruvian man.

The complaint from the Peruvian authorities dates back to Monday, when the governments of

Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia expressed “their deep concern over the recent events that resulted in the removal and detention of José Pedro Castillo,” whom they still consider to be the president of Peru and whom they see as “the victim of undemocratic harassment.”

In a joint statement published by the Colombian Foreign Ministry, the four countries assured that Castillo is being “object of judicial treatment in the same violative manner” and asked that the “citizen will” expressed at the polls by the Peruvian people be respected.

Castillo is being subjected to judicial treatment in the same violative way

“Our governments call on all the actors involved in the previous process to prioritize the will of the citizens that was pronounced at the polls,” they said in the statement published after many of them had already expressed their concern about the crisis unleashed in Peru since Castillo decided to dissolve Congress, in what many saw as a coup.

The countries asked “those who make up the institutions to refrain from reversing the popular will expressed through free suffrage” and the authorities to “fully respect the human rights of President Pedro Castillo and to guarantee him judicial protection.”

EFE