The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, repeated this Thursday, the 15th, that he does not intend to accept any possible proposal from the new government for a second term at the head of the monetary authority after the end of his current term, in 2024. I said a long time ago that one term is enough to do what I want to do. From the beginning I said that I didn’t think it was good to have a reappointment, I was even against it in the debate on the BC’s autonomy law ”, he reaffirmed.

According to him, this issue was not discussed at the meeting with the future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, this week. “I intend to stay until the end of my mandate”, he emphasized.

The president of the Central Bank also reported that his first conversation with Haddad was very positive.

“The main point of conversation with Haddad was coordination of monetary and fiscal policy, and he said he agreed with almost all the points raised. We also talked about access for companies to the capital market”, stated Campos Neto.

And he added: “I hope to continue a close conversation with Haddad, for fiscal and monetary coordination. More likely, meetings will occur frequently.”