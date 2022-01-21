Peru announces the squad for the game against Colombia

The Argentine coach at the service of the national team Peru, Ricardo Gareca, announced the list of covnocados for the matches against Colombia and Ecuador, from the double date of the qualifying round for the Qatar World Cup in January and February 2022.

“We have been very satisfied with the attitude and predisposition of the boys in these friendlies,” said Gareca.

And he added: “We are sure that people will join us. We owe a lot to their unconditional support.”

Peru occupies the fifth place in the standings with 17 points, after five wins, two draws and seven losses.

The list

– Pedro Gallese

– Jose Carvallo

– Angelo Campos

-Louis Abram

-Alexander Callens

– Miguel Araújo

– Renzo Garces

-Carlos Zambrano

– Luis Advincula

-Aldo Corzo

-Jhilmar Lora

– Miguel Trauco

– Mark Lopez

-Nilson Loyola

– Renato Tapia

– Peter Aquinas

-Wilder Cartagena

– Yoshimar Yotun

– Christofer Gonzales

– Horace Calcaterra

– Sergio Pena

– Jairo Shell

-Edison Flowers

-Christian Cave

– Raziel Garcia

-Gabriel Costa

– Andre Carrillo

-Alex Valera

– Gianluca Lapadula

– Santiago Ormeno

