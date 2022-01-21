Tunisia (AFP)

The coach of the Tunisian national team, Munther Al-Kabeer, and four of his technical staff, joined the list of people infected with the Corona virus “Friday”, two days before the expected “Carthage Eagles” match against Nigeria in the competitions for the final price of the African Nations Cup in Cameroon, according to what was reported by the media. local media.

And Tunisian radio “Mosaique FM” confirmed that the results of the tests of the captain and the team doctor, Suhail Al-Shamli, along with goalkeeper coach Chadli Mabrouki, and two other members of the technical staff, were positive, and “which means their absence from the team’s match” against Nigeria.

But Al Kabeer would have missed in any case from that confrontation, as he received a red card with two yellow cards in the match that Tunisia lost against Gambia in the third and final round of Group F competitions on Thursday.

Tunisia played the match in the absence of 10 players due to infection with the Corona virus, most notably Ali Maaloul, Ghaylan Al-Shaalali, Muhammad Ali bin Ramadan, and Wahbi Khazri.

Gambia snatched a fatal victory from Tunisia, which is deficient due to “Covid-19”, with a goal in the third minute of stoppage time, but the “Carthage Eagles” crossed to the final price as one of the four best third-placed teams among the six groups in the tournament.