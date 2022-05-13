According to SEGA’s latest financial report, published for the close of fiscal year 2022, the series Person has sold it 1.3 million units between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022. The figure includes both physical and digital sales.

It is a’excellent dataconsidering that there were no major launches, aside from the remastered edition of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax in March 2022. However, of the total, 400,000 copies were sold in the first quarter, 300,000 in the second quarter, another 300,000 in the third quarter and the remaining 100,000 in the last quarter.

In the previous fiscal year, the Persona series had sold 1.7 million copies, but enjoyed the launch of Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers at the time.

In short, we always talk about a series of niche, but of a fairly large niche, which evidently continues to support it. In November 2020 it was announced that the franchise had sold 13.1 million units globally. In April 2021 it was announced that Persona 5 Strikers had sold 1.3 million copies globally. In June 2021 it was announced that Persona 4 Golden on PC had sold more than one million copies.