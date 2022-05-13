Sparco is the official partner of the Rally Italia Sardegna 2022. The Italian company, leader in accessories and technical clothing for motorsport, will be partner of the Italian leg of the World Rally Championship, scheduled on the island from 2 to 5 June. The brand will dress all the staff of the organization of the world championship round with its own Teamwear by Sparco clothing line and will produce, specifically for the event, customized garments that can be purchased by rally fans.

The partnership agreement concluded between the multinational based in Volpiano (TO) and ACI Sport will allow the Sparco brand to be visible on the Special Stages, on the podiums, in the media areas of the Rally Italia Sardegna 2022, enjoying international television coverage. A sales corner will also be located in the Sardinia Village in Alghero to allow the public to purchase Sparco brand clothes, customized with the Rally Italia Sardegna and WRC logos, as well as gadgets and merch with a sporting soul also under the Sparco brand.

After the partnership with the Italian Rally Championship, of which it is Title Sponsor, and the support for the Italian GT Championship and the Italian TCR Championship, Sparco is now the official supplier of the Italian round of the World Rally Championship.

Angelo Sticchi Damiani, President of the Automobile Club of Italy: «The collaboration between Sparco and ACI Sport is proceeding in an increasingly concrete way. This is demonstrated by the various initiatives starting from the Italian Absolute Rally Championship to the tricolor GT and, in favor of the young and very young people involved in the main national series, over the last few years. They will be joined by this new important partnership: the name of Sparco will join that of the Rally Italia Sardegna.

For the Automobile Club of Italy, having such an international resonance brand is a combination of absolute importance. The RIS has now been confirmed for several editions as one of the most popular races on the world scene, both for the quality of its routes and for the invaluable collaboration of the whole territory that is stronger and more and more involved in our rally.

The history of the Sparco brand is the emblem of motor sport through the numerous successes achieved at international level and, they suggest that this agreement will lead to a high-level synergy that will blossom even more concretely in other future events. My greeting is addressed to the Sparco men who will surely find a way to enhance their brand within the Sardinian race. As for the race in Sardinia, the fifth stage of the WRC 2022, we will be back in Alghero and everything is ready thanks to the operational machine of ACI Sport and to all the RIS staff who will welcome Sparco through a wide visibility throughout the course of the rally”.

For 45 years, Sparco has been dressing drivers and equipping the best sports racing cars in the major world series from F1 to WRC passing through the WEC and Dakar as well as in the most important US championships such as Indycar, Nascar and IMSA. Inventor of safety equipment for drivers and cars, today the group is the technical partner of 300 teams all over the world, exports its products to over one hundred countries with over 1600 employees employed in its nine production plants and in its commercial branches.

The bond between Sparco and the teams that race in the world rally is inseparable from the date of its foundation onwards. Over the years, the Volpiano-based company has been a technical partner of the most famous teams and of the most important car manufacturers that lined up their rally cars in the WRC. From Peugeot to Lancia, passing through Opel and Audi, continuing with Toyota, Subaru, and Citroen, to finish, even today, with Ford M-Sport whose technical partnership has lasted for more than fifteen years and has allowed the company and team to develop and produce the best performing technical products tailored to drivers of the caliber of Ogier, Loeb, Tanak, Evans and, today, promising young drivers lined up by Malcolm Wilson in the 2022 season.

Sparco’s experience will allow it to offer Rally Italia Sardegna enthusiasts and event staff products made with selected high quality materials, designed in Italy and produced in its own production plants in Italy and abroad. The Rally Italia Sardegna branded clothes will have a sporty look, with a contemporary casual style but always attentive to the rally DNA of its users.

Niccolò Bellazzini, Sparco Brand Manager: «Sparco is the market leader in the motorsport sector and an icon of Made in Italy in the world. For over forty years with our technical contribution in the rally disciplines we have contributed to making our country attractive in this specific sector. The partnership with ACI Sport for the world stage of the WRC in Sardinia demonstrates to the world that the Italian system is able to put together, each in their own field, their knowledge and skills at the service of the motoring movement ».

The Rally Italia Sardegna is in its nineteenth edition. The stage of the World Rally Championship is organized by the Automobile Club of Italy in collaboration with the Sardinia Region. The 2021 edition was won by Sebastien Ogier and Julienne Ingrassia in Toyota Yaris WRC. This year it starts with the super special in Olbia, Thursday 2 June at 6:08 pm and ends in Alghero on Sunday 5 June at 3:00 pm. A total of 21 special stages will be disputed along 308 timed kilometers. There will be sixty competitors at the start of which 51 will be priority. The event confirmed the FIA ​​3 Star recognition for attention to protection and reduced environmental impact. More information is on the website www.rallyitaliasardegna.com.