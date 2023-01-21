According to Miller Ross, considered a insiders quite close to Crystal Dynamics, Perfect Dark would have encountered some obstacles in the course of development and will still have to wait a bit, with arelease which is planned after Tomb Raiderthe new chapter of the series which is proceeding rather quickly.

We remember that Crystal Dynamics he is now working extensively on Perfect Dark in collaboration with The Initiative, but at the same time he is also developing the new Tomb Raider. The latter, according to the source in question, has been in development for much longer than one might think, given that the official announcement has only arrived in recent months but the project is certainly in an advanced state.

Miller doesn’t have a very extensive curriculum as an insider but just in the past few hours he correctly anticipated the announcement of the closure of Marvel’s Avengers by Crystal Dynamics, which seems to demonstrate a certain connection between the character in question and the development team, for we take this reason into consideration, even if we remember that they are only rumors.

According to Miller on the ResetEra forum, “Tomb Raider is going full steam ahead, while Perfect Dark has hit a snag or two. We’ll see the former before the latter,” also adding to expect about “at least a year apart between the two games“.

Tomb Raider, on the other hand, “has been in development for a very long time longer than you might thinkalthough it underwent a relaunch when it moved from Foundation to Unreal Engine 5, but it’s been in the works for quite some time at this point”. There are no precise indications on the release timeline, of course.

For the rest, we know that Tomb Raider will be published in collaboration with Amazon Games, while Perfect Dark is in development together with The Initiative, a team that seems to have encountered organizational difficulties in the past. The game for Xbox Series X|S and PC comes, on the other hand, from a completely new team and built in a few years from scratch.