Emmanuel Pirro he is a familiar face to motoring enthusiasts, having raced in Formula 1 with Benetton and Scuderia Italia, before entering the Le Mans history books through the front door, having triumphed five times at the wheel of Audi. In recent years he has made his experience available to the Federation, in the role of Race Commissioner at the service of the Race Direction. The former Italian driver explained that he follows Ferrari’s GT program with interest: “It touches me in a special way, because of my connection with Le Mans and because it represents a return to the past. The conviction with which John Elkann has been committed to Le Mans right from the start is a very important sign, and I think they will do great things with Antonello Coletta”. The double commitment F1-WEC will not leave the fans indifferent because “It’s a nice way to excite the global audience of Ferraristi”.

In the interview given to Sports CourierPirro also touched on the Formula 1 topic for Ferrari: “In the World Championship it went less well than it could have, due to more managerial than technical problems: I think that Vasseur will bring positivity and concreteness, apart from politics, restoring order in the extraordinary human resources of the Scuderia. Revolutions are not needed: a change of coach can unleash that potential able to give the team the last impetus towards the World Cup“, explained the 61-year-old Roman. A joke also on the opportunity to establish one before the start of the championship first guide between Leclerc and Sainz: “It depends on the pilots you have available. In Red Bull, the problem doesn’t even arise, with Verstappen too much stronger than Perez. With comrades who can be compared today such as Hamilton-Russell or Leclerc-Sainz, the team principal must support those who are most in difficulty, like a parent with a weaker child. Besides, in the decisive moments, the champion has the extra edge and makes the difference“, assured Pirro.