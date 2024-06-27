Different problems

This weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix could prove to be the ideal opportunity for Sergio Perez to redeem himself from the last four races of the season, which were particularly disappointing for the Mexican driver both in qualifying (having never reached Q3) and in the race. A period away from the top positions started in Imola and continued up to Spain, where the Red Bull driver encountered the main problems: “I think Barcelona was a very special weekend – he admitted to the media – we got lost a little with the weather and a little with the set-up, and we encountered problems in qualifying and in the race that were very different to those we were experiencing. I think in Barcelona we understood many things that we had to face, and in the end, as I said, we found it very different problems in qualifying and the race compared to the rest of the weekend“.

Not all negative

A GP therefore negative and complex, but during which there was also no lack of ideas for improvement already from the Red Bull Ring, home circuit of the Milton Keynes team: “I think overall there were some positives, because it was a weekend where we understood many things – he added – we haven’t had a real race in the last two weekends, so I think in Barcelona we learned a lot in that sense and I think the main thing for us is just to maximize our package because, as we have seen with other riders, if you are not able to put everything together the difference is enormous.”

Confidence for the next races

Positive points that can allow the team to rebuild the foundations to be able to defend the leadership in the Constructors’ standings also thanks to a greater number of points scored by Perez, as well as by the reigning champion Verstappen: “I think we are working hard with the team to try to make every weekend better and more streamlined. I know there will be good weekends, others more negative, but I believe that we are on the right track because, even though I finished eighth last weekend, I think the margins were extremely tight, and we are very calm about it.”