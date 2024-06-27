A few days after the opening of the Ferrari e-building, the new production house in Maranello where the first electric supercar of the Cavallino will also be born, the first forklift of one of the most anticipated models could also have been spotted on the roads around the Modena factory next year: the first electric Ferrari.

The prototype of the electric Ferrari

At the moment there are no official confirmations but from the spy photos released on Instagram by Derek Photography we see the prototype of a high-wheeled Cavallino car, heavily camouflaged both with the classic adhesive livery and with the use of a bodywork coming from what appears to be a Maserati. The same strategy was also used by the Maranello brand during the development of the Purosangue, with the first electric Ferrari no less important and in need of secrecy until its launch.

We have to wait until 2025

Therefore, little information can be gleaned from these first photos, with the wheel arches modified to accommodate large wheels. At the rear there are also fake exhausts to try to mislead the curious even if the specific stickers on the bodywork undeniably indicate that it is an electric model. The first electric Ferrari will arrive in 2025, to be precise in the fourth quarter of 2025 and will exploit a technology under development which should also guarantee a specific engaging sound. There will be no LFP batteries, which are not considered chemically suitable for the needs of a supercar on tap from the Cavallino. Everyone in Maranello is tight-lipped but swears that the first electric Ferrari will know how to excite. The shapes of this mule therefore suggest that it could be a car of similar dimensions to those of the Purosangue or in any case a crossover and not a classic sports car. The price set for the first electric Ferrari should be at least 500,000 euros, net of the customizations that each customer will ask for from the Cavallino.