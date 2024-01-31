Xbox's latest special edition controller is a new take on its Stormcloud Vapor design from last year – Dream Vapor.

According to Xbox, Dream Vapor features a pink and purple colored swirl pattern which will be unique to each controller. Feature-wise this is your bog standard Xbox wireless controller, with the addition of rubberized side grips.

However, you will also unlock an exclusive dynamic background of the same theme so you can match your console's Home screen to your hardware.



Dream Vapor will be released on 6th February and cost £65 and can be ordered from the Microsoft Store. If Stormcloud Vapor and Dream Vapor aren't the color scheme for you, there's a new line-up of Vapor patterns available in Xbox Design Lab.

As well as Stormcloud and Dream, you can get Electric Vapor (bright green), Fire Vapor (red and orange), Cyber ​​Vapor (darker shades of pink and purple), or Nocturnal Vapor (dark green and gray). These will cost you a little extra though, adding an extra £8 onto the £60 price of a regular wireless controller.



Here's all six Vapor patterns and controllers you could make in the Design Lab. | Image credit: Xbox

Of all the Xbox controller designs Microsoft has released over the years, I find Dream Vapor one of the best ones. This is probably because I'm a sucker for anything pastel. I'll see you in my dreams, Dream Vapor.