Thursday, April 27, 2023



| Updated 04/28/2023 02:21h.





comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The sculptor Pepe Yagües from Molina will inaugurate this Saturday in the Plaza de la Libertad in Lorquí, at 1:30 p.m., a sculpture that he has made to honor the film critic Alfonso Sánchez, posthumously named ‘favorite son’. Of ilorcitano origin, he was in…

This content is exclusive for subscribers