A Quilmes prosecutor’s office investigates the complaint of a 30-year-old woman who accused two police officers from the 7th section of having raped her twice. First, in a dungeon of the aforementioned unit and, later, in a neighboring house, where she was abused by four aggressors.

As stated in the complaint, the attackers took advantage of the fact that the victim has schizophrenia. The woman was abused twice. The first attack occurred a week ago, when the victim began to receive chat messages on the social network Facebook, with which a man invited her to go to the police station located in Los Andes and 172 street, in Bernal Oeste.

When he arrived at the sectional, according to the victim, two policemen who were on duty in the sectional took her to the cell, drugged her and subjected her to sexually.

Three days later, the same police officers took her to a house, located in the IAPI neighborhood, in the same area, and there “they made her bathe, shave her legs, and brush her teeth. In addition, she was fed and offered pills. With two other men who lived in the apartment above, she was thrown into her bed and she was raped by the four assailants,” according to the complaint.

After the victim’s exposure, the investigation was filed in the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) No. 8 of Quilmes, which requested a series of medical studies on the woman and the application of the protocol in the event of sexual abuse.

The forensic doctors who examined the victim found eight injuries compatible with sexual abuse. This report was added to the file. In addition, doctors indicated that the victim suffers from leukemia and diabetes.

But, so far, the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office has not made any decision about the police officers and has not ordered a search of the police station.

THE NATION (Argentina)

GDA