The reference of the left of Latin America and former Uruguayan president José 'Pepe' Mujica said that the situation in Venezuela is “regrettable” because in the Caribbean country “It seems like they play at democracy but they don't play at democracy.”

In the framework of an event by his political force, the left-wing coalition Frente Amplio (FA), and consulted about the concern expressed by governments of various Latin American countries after the disqualification of the opposition candidate Corina Yoris, Mujica declared to the press that “What happened in Venezuela is regrettable.”

“It seems that they play at democracy but they do not play at democracy,” he said, who in turn warned that it is “equivocal” to use the term dictatorship to refer to the government of Nicolás Maduro with a comparison with Middle Eastern countries.

“The term dictatorship is misleading. What is there in Afghanistan? What do the Taliban have? Are they dictatorships or are they theocracies? And what is there in Saudi Arabia? That is, we use the terms without specifying them,” said the former guerrilla who governed Uruguay between 2010 and 2015.

To this he added that “what is clear is that in Venezuela there is no basic respect for the opposition and that disturbs and creates a situation in which this cannot be called democracy.”

Mujica's statements come after the FA pre-candidate he supports for the internal elections in June was criticized by pro-government pre-candidates for saying that the disqualification of candidates in Venezuela is like “cheating” in a horse race for not allowing run everyone.

The Uruguayan vice president, Beatriz Argimón, assured last Thursday that in Venezuela there was “a process of escalation in what is the dictatorship” to which she defended the president's decision, Luis Lacalle Pouto maintain an ambassador in the Caribbean country.

Previously, the chancellor, Omar Paganini, assured that Venezuela is consolidating itself as “a dictatorship” and that its electoral process “has been completely distorted.”

Paganini thus underlined the importance of the statement in which Uruguay expressed, together with Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Paraguay and Peru, its “serious concern” regarding the “persistent impediments” in the registration of presidential elections before the National Electoral Council.

The presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and France, Emmanuel Macron, also sent a strong message to Maduro on Thursday, urging him to hold democratic elections “with the participation of everyone” after describing the disqualification as “serious.” by Yoris, chosen to replace the already banned María Corina Machado.

Do President Petro, President Lula, Mujica, etc. know of the insurrectional and assassination plan revealed here by the main spokesperson for fascism in Miami? 2) Would your countries accept plans to attack the President like the ones we have revealed on numerous occasions? 3) They know that… pic.twitter.com/oIYg3vTe7R — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) March 29, 2024

For its part, the Colombian government has also shown concern about the situation in Venezuela.

After these statements, the president of the Venezuelan parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, attacked the left-wing leaders of the region and said: “Put your opinions wherever they fit,” according to a message on the social network X.

“Would your countries accept plans to attack the president like those we have revealed on numerous occasions? Do you know that the fascist organization Vente Venezuela never requested to be registered as a political party nor was there any nomination on its own initiative? That is, it was never registered that party in the CNE nor did they seek registration on their own initiative. Have you heard that 100% of the parties accredited to the CNE registered any of the 13 candidates, from across the political spectrum, who compete for the Presidency of Venezuela?” wrote Rodríguez.