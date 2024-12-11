The young promise of Spanish motor racing, Josep Maria Pepe Martí will continue in Formula 2 in the 2025 season by Campos Racing and under the tutelage of Red Bull Junior Team. The 19 -year -old Catalan will face his second season in the championship that is the prelude to Formula 1 with the aim of consolidating and being able to fight for the title.

Martí’s first year in this contest successfully started by chaining two podiums in the first Grand Prix (Bahrein), but had several misfortunes throughout the course that kept him away from the ‘Top 10’. The exception was Austria, in which he got a second place. The final stretch has also been positive: last weekend, at the last event of the World Cup, Sabadell’s achieved his first victory in the sprint in Abu Dhabi and signed a meritorious sixth place in Sunday’s race .

The Barcelona pilot will share team with the British Arvid Lindblad, who is ‘Rookie’ since he ascends from Formula 3. The 2025 will be the fifth season of Pepe Martí in Racing Campos. After the karting, Martí signed in 2021 for the Alzira team to make the leap to Formula 4 Spain, where he was third in the championship with two victories and nine podiums.

The next two courses (2022 and 2023) continued with the Valencians in Formula 3. In the last year, he fought for the title with three victories and four podiums, which aroused the interest of Helmut Marko, who incorporated him into the Academy of Young Red Bull pilots in August 2023. This year it has premiered in Formula 2 with fields. In addition, Pepe Martí is part of the A14 Management, the pilot management company promoted by Fernando Alonso.

After a first year in the F2 in which it has been fourteenth of the World Cup with 62 points, the Catalan proposes higher goals for the next course: “I have the maximum confidence in the team, whom I consider a family, and that Thanks to all the work we have developed for 2024, we will be very competitive and hopefully we can aspire to everything. ” From this Wednesday until Friday he will participate in the post season tests in the Yas Marina circuit to start working in the next year.