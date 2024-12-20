The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has conveyed the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and the German people your solidarity for the “terrible attack” at a Christmas market in the city of Magdeburg, which has left dozens of victims.

“Shocked for the terrible attack at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg,” Sánchez expressed in a message on the social network , to their families and to the entire German people.

For her part, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, asked this Friday that it be “investigated and severely punished” the “brutal and cowardly” outrage in Magdeburg.

“This act of violence must be investigated and severely punished,” said the head of the community Executive in a message on their social networks.

The German politician, whose “thoughts today are with the victims of the brutal and cowardly act in Magdeburg”, conveyed her “deepest condolences to the family and friends” of the victims, and her “Thank you to the police and rescuers.”