The Brandenburg state parliament has re-elected Dietmar Woidke as Prime Minister. After failing in the first round, Woidke achieved an absolute majority in the second round with 50 votes.

Woidke has been Prime Minister with varying majorities since 2013. 45 yes votes were necessary for his re-election. In the first round of voting, Woidke failed with only 43 votes. The 50 yes votes in the second round even correspond to more votes than the coalition of SPD and BSW has in the state parliament. The two parties only make up 46 of the 88 MPs.

The alliance is new in Germany at the state level. The BSW was only founded this year and immediately entered the state parliament. Only the SPD and BSW have a realistic majority of seats in Brandenburg’s four-party parliament as a two-party alliance because no one wants to form a coalition with the AfD. An alliance between the SPD and CDU would narrowly miss a majority.

Even before the prime ministerial election, it was clear that Woidke could not count on all of his coalition’s votes. Sven Hornauf from Frankfurt (Oder) explained that Woidke was criticizing the deployment of the missile defense system Arrow3 not to vote at the Holzdorf Air Base.

In the coalition negotiations, the BSW largely prevailed on defense policy issues. The preamble to the coalition agreement states, for example, that the war in Ukraine “cannot be ended by further arms deliveries”.

About two and a half months after the state elections, the new government team is due to get started on Wednesday. The SPD has six ministries in the government and the State Chancellery, the BSW has three ministries.

The future Agriculture and Environment Minister Hanka Mittelstädt is not yet present at the swearing-in of the new cabinet. The SPD politician ran a family agricultural business, a business with laying hens, which she has yet to hand over. The ministerial law states: “The members of the state government may not hold any other paid public office in addition to their office, nor may they exercise any trade or profession.”