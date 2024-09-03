Two months after announcing his separation from the Argentine singer Cazzu (her real name is Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli), mother of his daughter Intialmost a year old, the Mexican singer Christian Nodal married Angela Aguilarknown as “The princess of Mexican music” and youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar, renowned singer, composer and music producerThe young couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at the Hacienda San Gabriel de las Palmas, in the state of Morelos, Mexico, attended by their closest family members and some very select guests, such as the American singer Marc Anthony and his wife, the Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira.

In a recent interview for the Colombian magazine Vea, Pepe Aguilar was candid, mentioning that although he is very fond of his son-in-law Christian Nodal, he did not want his daughter Angela Aguilar to get married so young.“I love that boy very much, but I would have liked my daughter not to get married so young, but they love each other and that’s life.”

According to Pepe Aguilar, his 20-year-old daughter, Angela Aguilar, has taught him many things, including letting go. “Understanding, being patient, understanding generational differences more, continuing to remain innocent, also taught me to let go, which is the greatest lesson, letting go. When people grow up, they have their own lives and suddenly, as a parent, you don’t think about it. As a father, as a son, as a husband, as a brother, like everyone else, I have cried. I am very sentimental and of course, what I cry the most for is my children. Up until now, that is what I have understood.”

On the other hand, in another interview on the radio program “Impresentables” on Los 40 Colombia, Pepe Aguilar He also stated that never thought of having a daughter married at 20 years of ageand he said that, in a certain way, He was the cupid between Angela and Christian Nodal“We are friends, my son-in-law is very respectful, he was scared at first, he thought he was going to be tough, I hired him when he was a kid, when he was 18, I hired him on a tour, that’s where he met Angela, but Angela was 14 years old, there was nothing there, but that’s where they met, I mean, I could be the one to blame for these guys being married.”

In addition, Pepe Aguilar confessed that he paid for his daughter Angela Aguilar’s wedding with Christian Nodal“You have no choice, I didn’t want to, so yes, I got screwed. And what do you think? My son-in-law didn’t tell me: ‘Hey, father-in-law, don’t you want me to help you with something’, not a chance (laughs).”

