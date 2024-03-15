The confrontations between Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi continue and, in this Friday, March 15, edition of 'Amor y fuego', the actress came out to tell everything that was kept secret about the alleged infidelity of the former member of Parchís. On this occasion, she was determined to explain everything that really happened and what her reaction was like after discovering that the father of her children was not loyal to her relationship. However, she surprised by denying her ex-father-in-law, who recently testified on the subject and questioned Eslava's testimony.

What did Julián Zucchi's father say?

On March 14, 'America Today' published the comments of Guillermo Nappfather of Julián Zucchi, regarding the accusations of infidelity made by Slavic Yidda. He expressed his skepticism by saying: “He saw something that he had paid attention to and now He says it was infidelity, but where is it, who is the person, where is the proofit's anger or a fantasy.”

In addition, he questioned Yiddá Eslava's change of position in the 'Amor y fuego' program, in which he noted that he had remained silent about his partner's alleged infidelity due to the presence of his minor children: “Babies are still babies, Not before (he declared about the infidelity) because they were babies, now he does and why.”

Did Julián Zucchi's parents know about his infidelity to Yiddá Eslava?

After the statements made by Julián Zucchi's father, Yiddá Eslava was outraged and came out to deny it. As it is remembered, the actor's father tried to dismiss his expressions, but now the producer of 'Yes, my love' explained how things would have really happened. He alleged that her ex-partner's own parents contacted her to ask her not to talk about the disloyalty that ended her more than 10-year relationship.

“I'm going to tell you everything (…). When we just finished, I was going to go out and tell it. I told him I was going to do a live show saying all this. My mother called me, my father spoke to me, (telling me): 'Think about it… That your children, that you mark them, that they are going to take away your sponsorships. How are you going to pay for things?' I have proof of everything (…). It was always like that, wide for him, narrow for me everything time. I'm already tired,” he expressed in the Willax performance space.

How did Yiddá Eslava discover Julián Zucchi's infidelity?

During the Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter program, Slavic Yidda He explained how Julián Zucchi's infidelity took place, with whom he shared his life for more than a decade. The producer also expressed her anger and suggested that Zucchi is trying to tarnish her reputation by accusing her of being a “liar.” She recounted how she discovered the betrayal of her children's father without having checked her cell phone throughout the entire time they were together.

This occurred when Yiddá noticed an unusual message while using social networks and, furthermore, that He had deactivated the cameras in his home in Argentina when he was traveling. She recalled a specific occasion when she saw an incriminating message on her cell phone. She suggested Zucchi may have created a fake Instagram account to communicate with another woman.

In that sense, Eslava revealed that she confirmed Zucchi's disloyalty by verifying his location through Google Maps. This was key to gathering sufficient evidence to address it. When asked by Gigi Miter about the reliability of his evidence, Eslava claimed to have a recording in which the former member of Parchís acknowledges his infidelity.