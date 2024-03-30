Slow start

The results obtained by Mercedes in the first three races of this world championship represent one of the greatest periods of crisis for the Anglo-German company in its history in Formula 1. Neither of the two drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, have ever managed to get on the podium so far, with this last still ahead of the seven-time world champion but with a 5th place in Bahrain as best result. In addition, both Britons did not finish the last Australian GP.

Double knockout in Melbourne

While Hamilton had to give up in the first half of the race for a technical problemRussell had a bad time accident at the end, with a consequent penalty imposed on Fernando Alonso for having braked early in front of the W15 of the last winner at the wheel of Mercedes in 2022. The question, however, arises spontaneously: what are the main problems of the Brackley team?

What's wrong according to Allison

The reasons may seem different, and one of these was indicated by the Technical Director James Allison in the Melbourne debrief: “Put simply, there are correlation problems between the factory and the circuit – He admitted – they are always there in every year and in every team, and there will always be some between what you see in the factory and what you see on the track, because the factory is a sort of reduced version of reality. It's not the same as driving a car on a real track, on the asphalt of the real circuit, with all its infinite details and complexity.”

The solution in the details

Going into more specifics, Allison then continued: “Here in the factory there are simplified models, and they are powerful to direct in one direction or another – has explained – however, all of these have their shortcomings and their correlation problems. To a large extent, the models and simulation tools we have are incredibly efficient at keeping us on track and guiding us towards higher lap times. The devil is always in the details. As for the balance between high and low speeds, we could improve the modeling area, because there is one difference between what we see on the track and what we see in the virtual world. If we could bring these differences closer together it would allow us to be more precise in the projections we make here to address the aspects that we believe are holding the car back.”