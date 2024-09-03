The producer of Agatha All Along explained how Vision Quest and WandaVision are connected and how Vision’s story will continue. Here are the first details about it.
Marvel continues to expand its cinematic and television narrative universe and is about to do so with Agatha All Along, a series that will follow the adventures of the “villain” of WandaVision. However, this is not the only product linked to the Scarlett Witch series, as a new series dedicated to Vision is also on the way.
In this regard, some new information has been provided regarding the series – known as Vision Quest – and how it ties into WandaVision.
Agatha All Along Producer’s Comment
ComicBook spoke to Agatha All Along producer Mary Livanos and when asked what she plans to do after the TV series wraps, she said, “Well, I will say that… I think it’s been announced that Vision Quest is in development. So I would be lucky and excited to get back to that. It’s still very early, though. But it will continue after the events of WandaVision.” She then confirms that the new TV series will pick up after the events of the previous one.
Below the image there will be some comments about the ending of WandaVision, to help you connect the story of Vision Quest. If you don’t want spoilerdo not proceed.
WandaVision ends with White Vision who gains the original’s memories and flies to parts unknown. Vision Quest will likely follow White Vision as he tries to figure out who he is and how to be a hero.
It also looks like two dead characters will be returning in Vision Quest.
