Pensions and all options: how much is lost with early exit and contribution recalculation

Pension reform: the Premier Draghi point up All option with outgoing flexibility that would be sustainable for public finances. There CGIL it doesn’t fit and simulates potentials cuts deriving from recalculation of the pension. In summary, Option All could make you lose between 20% and 35%. According to what he has estimated in recent days Republic, between 20 and 130 thousand euros of lower income from leaving to 82 years (current milestone of average life). Recall that in 2022 the rules provide that you can retire with Odds 102: 64 years of age and 38 of contributions or similar. Then in 2023 the reform of the social security system (in the absence of it, at the moment, it would return to Fornero law, with staircase and 67 years for retirement or 42 years and ten months of contributions – or a year and a half for women). However, let’s see the accounts made by the CGIL.

Pensions, how much is lost with the contribution recalculation? Estimates CGIL

The contribution recalculation from the pension it is unfair: it would produce a major cut that could go beyond 30% of the gross allowance. Thus theAnalysis of the Pensions Observatory from the CGIL national and Di Vittori Foundationor puts a point in the ongoing debate on pension reform that Monday will see the start of the confrontation between the premier Mario Draghi and the trade unions. The estimate is drawn up on the basis of various cases, all ‘mixed’, that is, with contributions of less than 18 years of contributions as of 31.12.1995.

Pensions, Cgil: unequal contribution recalculation method

For example, as he explains Ezio Cigna, Head of Social Security Policies from the CGIL, ” for a gross salary of 20 thousand euros and with 30 years of total contributions, with a straight career and 15 years of contributions as of 31.12.1995, the gross monthly pension it would go from 870 euros with the mixed system to 674 euros with the contributory fee, a cut of 22.6%. A difference that in this case for a person who anticipates the release with the 64 years old contribution recalculation it would weigh 19,344 euros less in pension over the entire period of retirement”.

The recalculation method therefore, he reiterates, “is not fair”. And it would result in an advantage for the state, by imposing an “unreasonable burden” on the worker in the case of advance of the pension, as is already the case today with Woman option.

According to the simulations carried out by the union, “it does not change much if we take as a reference an income exceeding 30,000 euros gross on termination, with 38 years of contributions”: gross pension from 1,605 euros it would increase to 1,376 euros, a difference of 229 euros, equal to 14.2% of the total pension, with an incidence equal to 32.7% on the salary quota. “In this case – he concludes – the range of non-collection at 82 years (average life expectancy) is equal to 8,151 euros”.