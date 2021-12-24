Saturday, December 25, 2021
Basketball Cleveland is the most positive surprise of the early NBA season, but what is Lauri Markkanen’s share?

December 24, 2021
Lauri Markkanen’s throwing accuracy has plummeted in December.

Finnish basketball player Lauri Markkasen the new team Cleveland Cavaliers has been the NBA’s most positive surprise this season.

Cleveland has surpassed all preliminary estimates and won 19 of the 32 matches before playing before Christmas.

It’s not just a coincidence and the result of weak opponents, as the Cavaliers ’early-season match schedule – measured in terms of opponents’ winning ratio and number of away games – has been one of the toughest in the NBA.

In addition, Cleveland lost the second back of his starting five in November Collin Sextonin for the rest of the season due to a twisted knee injury and, like numerous other teams, several players due to the corona protocol, but has continued to piglet.

Cavaliersin A 20-year-old and 211-cent winger Evan Mobley is the favorite winner of the Newcomer of the Year award based on the early season.

Together with a 208-cent center striker Jarrett Allen with Mobley clogging the basket platform so well that in the vicinity of the basket, the Cavaliers’ defense was at times the best in the NBA, as measured by the opponent’s throw percentage from time to time.

Cleveland’s game manager Darius Garland is an excellent Spanish veteran changer starting out on the bench Ricky Rubio in the absence of Sexton, has served admirably as second-line manager.

What about what has been Lauri Markkasen contribution to the early success of the Cavaliers?

Markkanen have moved on to a new pitch, becoming a small winger. This has been compulsively dictated, as the biggest weakness of the Cleveland crew is the lack of winger players.

The accuracy of Markkanen’s throws has slipped, and during December he has been in the throw-in: the percentage of Finnish throws is 38 per cent, the percentage of threes 29.9 per cent and the average score is only 11.4 per match.

On the other hand, Markkanen’s career has been characterized by strong fluctuations between ups and downs.

Above all, his stats tell of a very similar player as before. He is the same player as before, but in a new playing position.

Over half of Markkanen’s throws are threes. Virtually all of his bonus basket comes from a place created by a teammate, and Markkanen’s ability to create throws himself has not changed.

The share of the top three in Markkanen’s third companies is already almost 25 percent, higher than ever before in his career.

In defense, he is still a slightly negative player. Playing as a big winger and centerpiece, Markkanen’s problem has been getting under the basket because he is not very reachable and does not resist throws.

In his current position as a small winger, Markkanen, on the other hand, gets into trouble from time to time chasing faster players away from the basket.

.
Covid today Russia, 24,703 infections and 998 deaths in 24 hours

