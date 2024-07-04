On October 1, 2024, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo will assume the presidency of Mexico. Among his plans is the Continuity and expansion of social programsa central initiative of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Sheinbaum, former head of government of Mexico City, has announced that she will continue with the Pension for the Welfare of Older Adultswhich currently grants 6 thousand pesos every two months to people aged 65 and over.

Pension Bienestar: This is the program for people from 60 to 64 years old that Sheinbaum will launch

What is Sheinbaum’s new Wellness program?

In addition, it introduces a New proposal aimed at women aged 60 to 64who will receive 3 thousand pesos every two months. That is, they will also receive their Payments on a bi-monthly basis (for six bi-monthly periods per year) directly in your Banco Bienestar card.

“Women aged 60 to 64 have dedicated their lives to caring for their families. It is time to reward them so that they can enjoy greater autonomy. For this reason In my government they will receive bi-monthly support equivalent to half of the pension of those 65 and older“In 2025, one million women aged 60 to 64 will receive this support,” said Sheinbaum.

Welfare Pension: These adults will receive a payment of 6 thousand pesos on July 4, 2024. Photo: Special.

Upon reaching 65, they will automatically receive the Welfare Pension for Older Adults

Upon reaching 65 years of age, the beneficiaries of this new program will automatically transfer to the Pension for the Well-being of Older Adults, which in 2024 offers 6 thousand pesos every two months.

The amount of this pension is expected to increase in 2025, although the amount and the date or requirements for its implementation have not been specified. However, it is expected that With the announcement of the new head of the Welfare Secretariat during the Sheinbaum Government, this Welfare program for women aged 60 to 64 takes more shape.

President López Obrador has stressed that Sheinbaum will continue with the social programs of the Ministry of Welfare, benefiting vulnerable groups.

“Those who have been helping Claudia know the programs we are implementing. There are commitments and programs that have already become constitutional rights: pensions for senior citizens, pensions for people with disabilities, the right to health, scholarships for young people,” he concluded at a press conference at the National Palace.