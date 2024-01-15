Lega, Vannacci and beyond. Here's who Salvini is banking on for the European Championships

There League The general has already decided Roberto Vannacci he will be a candidate in several constituencies, perhaps even in all, for the next ones European elections. The name of the author of the book The World in Reverse represents the flagship of the strategy of the deputy prime minister and minister of transport and infrastructure Matteo Salvini for the electoral round next June, his consent in fact he is esteemed around 3%. And for this reason the soldier's candidacy is a done deal. However – as we read in Il Giornale – the general is currently hiding in public about his entry into the field. “Let's hope he doesn't play pranks on us“, say Northern League sources with a smile federal council today in via Bellerio, in Milan, serves to take stock of the political situation, as the official note explains. Three points on the agenda: European elections, regional elections, proposed law for third term. The first step is the one we will focus on the most.

Salvini is preparing strong lists. Vannacci, of course, but also other symbols of an Italy of identity: Anna Maria CisintThe mayor of Monfalcone who closed down the illegal mosques in his municipality, will be on board. The feeling for them regional and in particular for the Sardinia, is that the unity of the coalition for a Region cannot be broken. This is why – continues Il Giornale – also Solinasoutgoing Sardinian governor, could join the lists for the European competition, giving up the regional match. The last item on the agenda concerns the third mandate, which concerns the case of the governor of Veneto Luca Zaia but not only. The Northern League is not willing to give up and intends to assert his reasons. The bill has already been presented. The scheme would also allow the re-nomination of De Luca, Emiliano and Bonaccini.

