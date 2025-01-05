Rent is one of the issues that has worried many Spaniards the most during this last year. The rise in prices has been a general trend throughout 2024.

In cities like Madrid, a studio for a single person can cost around 700 euros as the cheapest option. The forecasts for 2025 indicate that this situation will continue this year.

In fact, rental and purchase prices could rise by above 10%. That is why it is foreseeable that the housing issue will continue to occupy a lot of time on radio and television talk shows.

Precisely, 'LaSexta Xplica' addressed this Saturday in its first program of the year the challenges for 2025, which included housing. As usual, the economist and professor Gonzalo Bernardos participated in the program and was blunt on this issue.









Gonzalo Bernardos, blunt about rents in Spain

For the expert, the Government’s economic management is good although it has “a big but”: housing. «All the actions you are taking regarding rental are misguided», he said bluntly.

As he has repeated on other occasions, the big problem has to do with supply. «If you don’t want to do public rental housing You can’t bother the one who makes them, which is the private sector.», he stated.

Furthermore, Bernardos has referred to the “legal insecurity” that owners suffer from “not being able to evict those who do not pay if they are declared vulnerable.” For the professor, another of the issues that prevents the offer from increasing is «the caps on the rental price».

«The prices They don’t tend to go down, they tend to go up and what we see is that more and more homes are on the black market. Therefore, we have two situations in 2025: a better one for sales and a terrible one for rent with very high increases,” stated Gonzalo Bernardos.

These statements by Bernardos occur in the week the INE has published the first installment of the IRAV, the new mechanism that will be used to renew contracts to replace the CPI.