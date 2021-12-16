It makes you smile to write it, thinking about all the legal battles waged by Mercedes and the chaos generated by Michael Masi’s decisions during the last laps of the race, but the weekend in Abu Dhabi – the last of the 2021 season – ended without any penalty. for pilots. The only, minimal, penalty came against Esteban Ocon, guilty of hindering Sebastian Vettel during a fast lap during qualifying. The Frenchman of the Alpine, however, got away with a simple reprimand, in fact irrelevant in the last event of the year. At the end of the championship we can therefore take an overall look at the disciplinary report of all pilots, which will be the one with which those who remained on the grid will restart in the 2022 season.
Starting with the ‘good ones’, only four drivers did not receive any penalty points on their Super license during the year: they are Mick Schumacher, Daniel Ricciardo and the pair of Ferrari drivers, Carlos Sainz And Charles Leclerc. The Maranello team deserves a note of merit, given that it was the only team to not receive any significant disciplinary sanctions throughout the year. At the other extreme is Red Bull. Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen in fact have accumulated seven penalty points each, out of a maximum of 12, after which the disqualification for a GP would be triggered. It is emblematic to note how five of the seven penalty points collected by the Dutchman arrived in episodes that saw him involved on the track together with Lewis Hamilton.
The seven-time British world champion, who fought for the title with Verstappen until the last lap of the last race, instead gained only two points: those related to the sensational accident at Silverstone, with the Dutch driver. Also part of the Milton Keynes ‘family’ is the most sanctioned driver of the entire season, the rookie Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese collected eight penalty points overall, divided into six total offenses committed.
|
Pilot
|
Points
|
Points
Attributed
|
GP
|
Motivation
|
Expiration
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
8
|
1
|
Emilia Romagna 2021
|
Failure to comply with track limits
|
18-Apr-22
|
1
|
Styria 2021
|
Obstruction
|
26-Jun-22
|
1
|
Austria 2021
|
Incorrect entry into the pit lane
|
05-Jul-22
|
1
|
Austria 2021
|
Incorrect entry into the pit lane
|
05-Jul-22
|
2
|
Brazil 2021
|
Accident
|
14-Nov-22
|
2
|
Saudi Arabia 2021
|
Accident
|
05-Dec-22
|
Max Verstappen
|
7
|
2
|
Italy 2021
|
Accident
|
12-Sep-22
|
2
|
Qatar 2021
|
Failure to slow down with double yellow flag
|
21-Nov-22
|
1
|
Saudi Arabia 2021
|
I take advantage of leaving the track
|
05-Dec-22
|
2
|
Saudi Arabia 2021
|
Accident
|
05-Dec-22
|
Sergio Perez
|
7
|
2
|
Emilia Romagna 2021
|
Overtaking under the regime of S.Car
|
18-Apr-22
|
2
|
Austria 2021
|
Forced another driver off the track
|
04-Jul-22
|
2
|
Austria 2021
|
Forced another driver off the track
|
04-Jul-22
|
1
|
Italy 2021
|
I take advantage of leaving the track
|
12-Sep-22
|
Sebastian Vettel
|
6
|
3
|
Bahrain 2021
|
Failure to slow down with double yellow flag
|
27-Mar-22
|
2
|
Bahrain 2021
|
Accident
|
28-Mar-22
|
1
|
Austria 2021
|
Obstruction
|
03-Jul-22
|
Nicholas Latifi
|
6
|
3
|
Azerbaijan 2021
|
Failure to enter the pit lane, as requested, during S.Car
|
06-Jun-22
|
3
|
Austria 2021
|
Failure to slow down with double yellow flag
|
04-Jul-22
|
Nikita Mazepin
|
6
|
1
|
Portugal 2021
|
Failure to comply with blue flags
|
2-May-22
|
1
|
Spain 2021
|
Obstruction
|
8-May-22
|
3
|
Austria 2021
|
Failure to slow down with double yellow flag
|
04-Jul-22
|
1
|
Italy 2021
|
Accident
|
12-Sep-22
|
Lance Stroll
|
5
|
1
|
Emilia Romagna 2021
|
Overtaking outside the limits of the track
|
18-Apr-22
|
2
|
Hungary 2021
|
Accident
|
01-Aug-22
|
2
|
Russia 2021
|
Accident
|
26-Sep-22
|
Lando Norris
|
5
|
3
|
Azerbaijan 2021
|
Failure to enter the pits with red flag
|
05-Jun-22
|
2
|
Austria 2021
|
Forced another driver off the track
|
04-Jul-22
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
5
|
2
|
Styria 2021
|
Dangerous driving in the pit lane
|
25-Jun-22
|
2
|
Hungary 2021
|
Accident
|
01-Aug-22
|
1
|
Qatar 2021
|
Failure to slow down with yellow flag
|
21-Nov-22
|
Pierre Gasly
|
3
|
1
|
Spain 2021
|
Car out of position at the start
|
9-May-22
|
2
|
Turkey 2021
|
Accident
|
10-Oct-22
|
Antonio Giovinazzi
|
3
|
2
|
Austria 2021
|
Overtaking under the regime of S.Car
|
04-Jul-22
|
1
|
Italy 2021
|
Dangerous return to the track
|
12-Sep-22
|
Kimi Raikkonen
|
2
|
2
|
Austria 2021
|
Accident
|
04-Jul-22
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
2
|
2
|
Great Britain 2021
|
Accident
|
18-Jul-22
|
Fernando Alonso
|
2
|
2
|
Turkey 2021
|
Accident
|
10-Oct-22
|
Esteban Ocon
|
1
|
1
|
Italy 2021
|
Lack of space for another car and collision
|
12-Sep-22
|
George Russell
|
1
|
1
|
Great Britain 2021
|
Accident
|
17-Jul-22
