It makes you smile to write it, thinking about all the legal battles waged by Mercedes and the chaos generated by Michael Masi’s decisions during the last laps of the race, but the weekend in Abu Dhabi – the last of the 2021 season – ended without any penalty. for pilots. The only, minimal, penalty came against Esteban Ocon, guilty of hindering Sebastian Vettel during a fast lap during qualifying. The Frenchman of the Alpine, however, got away with a simple reprimand, in fact irrelevant in the last event of the year. At the end of the championship we can therefore take an overall look at the disciplinary report of all pilots, which will be the one with which those who remained on the grid will restart in the 2022 season.

Starting with the ‘good ones’, only four drivers did not receive any penalty points on their Super license during the year: they are Mick Schumacher, Daniel Ricciardo and the pair of Ferrari drivers, Carlos Sainz And Charles Leclerc. The Maranello team deserves a note of merit, given that it was the only team to not receive any significant disciplinary sanctions throughout the year. At the other extreme is Red Bull. Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen in fact have accumulated seven penalty points each, out of a maximum of 12, after which the disqualification for a GP would be triggered. It is emblematic to note how five of the seven penalty points collected by the Dutchman arrived in episodes that saw him involved on the track together with Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time British world champion, who fought for the title with Verstappen until the last lap of the last race, instead gained only two points: those related to the sensational accident at Silverstone, with the Dutch driver. Also part of the Milton Keynes ‘family’ is the most sanctioned driver of the entire season, the rookie Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese collected eight penalty points overall, divided into six total offenses committed.

Pilot Points Points Attributed GP Motivation Expiration Yuki Tsunoda 8 1 Emilia Romagna 2021 Failure to comply with track limits 18-Apr-22 1 Styria 2021 Obstruction 26-Jun-22 1 Austria 2021 Incorrect entry into the pit lane 05-Jul-22 1 Austria 2021 Incorrect entry into the pit lane 05-Jul-22 2 Brazil 2021 Accident 14-Nov-22 2 Saudi Arabia 2021 Accident 05-Dec-22 Max Verstappen 7 2 Italy 2021 Accident 12-Sep-22 2 Qatar 2021 Failure to slow down with double yellow flag 21-Nov-22 1 Saudi Arabia 2021 I take advantage of leaving the track 05-Dec-22 2 Saudi Arabia 2021 Accident 05-Dec-22 Sergio Perez 7 2 Emilia Romagna 2021 Overtaking under the regime of S.Car 18-Apr-22 2 Austria 2021 Forced another driver off the track 04-Jul-22 2 Austria 2021 Forced another driver off the track 04-Jul-22 1 Italy 2021 I take advantage of leaving the track 12-Sep-22 Sebastian Vettel 6 3 Bahrain 2021 Failure to slow down with double yellow flag 27-Mar-22 2 Bahrain 2021 Accident 28-Mar-22 1 Austria 2021 Obstruction 03-Jul-22 Nicholas Latifi 6 3 Azerbaijan 2021 Failure to enter the pit lane, as requested, during S.Car 06-Jun-22 3 Austria 2021 Failure to slow down with double yellow flag 04-Jul-22 Nikita Mazepin 6 1 Portugal 2021 Failure to comply with blue flags 2-May-22 1 Spain 2021 Obstruction 8-May-22 3 Austria 2021 Failure to slow down with double yellow flag 04-Jul-22 1 Italy 2021 Accident 12-Sep-22 Lance Stroll 5 1 Emilia Romagna 2021 Overtaking outside the limits of the track 18-Apr-22 2 Hungary 2021 Accident 01-Aug-22 2 Russia 2021 Accident 26-Sep-22 Lando Norris 5 3 Azerbaijan 2021 Failure to enter the pits with red flag 05-Jun-22 2 Austria 2021 Forced another driver off the track 04-Jul-22 Valtteri Bottas 5 2 Styria 2021 Dangerous driving in the pit lane 25-Jun-22 2 Hungary 2021 Accident 01-Aug-22 1 Qatar 2021 Failure to slow down with yellow flag 21-Nov-22 Pierre Gasly 3 1 Spain 2021 Car out of position at the start 9-May-22 2 Turkey 2021 Accident 10-Oct-22 Antonio Giovinazzi 3 2 Austria 2021 Overtaking under the regime of S.Car 04-Jul-22 1 Italy 2021 Dangerous return to the track 12-Sep-22 Kimi Raikkonen 2 2 Austria 2021 Accident 04-Jul-22 Lewis Hamilton 2 2 Great Britain 2021 Accident 18-Jul-22 Fernando Alonso 2 2 Turkey 2021 Accident 10-Oct-22 Esteban Ocon 1 1 Italy 2021 Lack of space for another car and collision 12-Sep-22 George Russell 1 1 Great Britain 2021 Accident 17-Jul-22