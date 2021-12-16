Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new developer journal for Gran Turismo 7, dedicated to the gaming experience on PlayStation 5.

Inside the video, which you will find at the end of the article, the developer Kazunori Yamauchi explains how the exclusive features of the new Sony console have improved the typical experience of the saga. Not only 4K resolution and stable 60fps frame rate, but also the use of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers they will in fact make this seventh chapter something truly unique.

Before leaving you to the video I remind you that Gran Turismo 7 will be available from March 4, 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. If you want to know more about the title you can find more information in our previous article. Good vision.

Gran Turismo 7 – Powered by PS5

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Gematsu